THE 2ND ANNUAL Owosso Historical Commission (OHC) Volunteer and Donor Awards celebration was held on Thursday, Nov. 15, and OHC Director Robert Doran honored several community members who have been vital to the OHC’s effort to preserve, augment and showcase the community’s historical gems.

Among the honored were Carol Vaughn, with the Amos Gould Citizen of the Year Award; John Shaffer, Owosso Kiwanis and Robert Brockway, with Volunteer of the Year awards; Tracey Peltier, the master of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, and Josh Adams, Owosso DDA/Main Street, with Community Spirit and Collaboration awards; Thomas Cook, Cook Family Foundation, with the Historical Commission Director’s Award; and Sherri Bakos, with the James Oliver Curwood Cup for 30-plus years of service to the Curwood Festival. Dan Williams, Sue and Carl Ludington, Carol Vaughn and Diane Cutler were honored with Donor Recognition awards.

Shown gathered in Curwood Castle during the awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 15 are (front row, from left) John Shaffer, Dan Williams, Diane Cutler, Sherri Bakos, Tracey Peltier, Robert Brockway and Carol Vaughn.

In the back row are (from left) Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, Sue and Carl Ludington, Kiwanis President Bill Pearsall, Josh Adams, Tom Cook and Owosso Historical Commission Executive Director Robert Doran.

