AN AUTOMATIC CAR WASH IS BEING PLANNED for 1107 W. Main St. – just to the east side of the Shell gas station located on the corner of Main and Chipman streets. Site owner Dave Wakeland, who also owns the Hometown Market/Shell station on the corner, presented the Owosso Planning Commission with plans for a new car wash at this site during the Monday, Jan. 27 meeting.

The Owosso Planning Commission approved the plan, as long as a number of criteria are met, including the submission of a revised site plan, use of materials as detailed in the city ordinance, the addition of a loading space, acceptable landscaping and a 4.5 ft. screening wall along the southern property-line (because it adjoins a residential area) and a few other requests. According to the meeting minutes, the architect, owner and city planner are all in agreement that the above “items will be met and a revised site plan will be submitted for final staff review before construction will begin.”

Eight parking spaces will be added. The car wash will be accessible from the western alley and will exit toward State Street. The property is already zoned B-3 (central business), so a car wash is permissible.

In November 2015, the Hometown Market/Shell station began a major renovation process that was completed in 2016. The Corunna Avenue Shell station on the corner of Washington Street and Corunna Avenue was rebuilt in early 2014.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)