The Cook Family Foundation, Shiawassee County libraries and Michigan Humanities Council invite teens and adults to meet award winning author Angeline Boulley on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. The author presentation will take place at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts located at 122 E. Main St. in downtown Owosso. Doors will open for this free open seating event at 12:30 p.m.

The author presentation will be followed by a brief question and answer time and then book signing. Limited quantities of Firekeeper’s Daughter and Warrior Girl Unearthed will be available for purchase.

Angeline Boulley is a storyteller who writes about her Ojibwe community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She will discuss her debut novel, “Firekeeper’s Daughter.” The book is a groundbreaking YA thriller about a Native teen. Boulley is an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She is a former Director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education and resides in southwest Michigan.

“As a biracial, unenrolled tribal member and the product of a scandal, Daunis Fontaine has never quite fit in—both in her hometown and on the nearby Ojibwe reservation. When her family is struck by tragedy, Daunis puts her dreams on hold to care for her fragile mother. The only bright spot is meeting Jamie, the charming new recruit on her brother’s hockey team.

After Daunis witnesses a shocking murder that thrusts her into a criminal investigation, she agrees to go undercover. But the deceptions—and deaths—keep piling up and soon the threat strikes too close to home. How far will she go to protect her community if it means tearing apart the only world she’s ever known?” –Angeline Boulley

She is a New York Times bestseller and recipient of many awards including, the Printz Medal; the Walter Dean Myers Award; Morris Award; Michigan Notable Book 2022 and the 2023-2024 Great Read Michigan. It was selected for Time Magazine’s “100 Best YA Books of All Time” list and is soon to be adapted as a Netflix series.

One Book Shiawassee is a Community Read effort with the goal to invite Shiawassee County residents to collectively read the same book at the same time. Numerous book discussions and a series of special Native American events were planned beginning in January and will conclude with the author visit. One Book Shiawassee participating libraries are: Community District Library with branches in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, New Lothrop and Perry; Laingsburg Public Library, Shiawassee District Library with branches in Durand and Owosso and Vernon District Public Library.