TWO-TIME STATE CHAMPION wrestler Austin Wolford, a senior at New Lothrop High School, signed a letter of intent on Thursday, April 25 to wrestle for Rochester College in the fall. Rochester College is a four-year liberal arts college. The college’s athletic teams, nicknamed the Warriors, compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, as a member of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

Wolford achieved legend status in the New Lothrop wrestling program, capturing Division 4 state championships in the 140-pound weight class in 2018 and the 145-pound weight class in 2019. Wolford was also a major contributor on the 2016 New Lothrop Division 4 state championship team and Division 4 runner-up teams in 2017 and 2018.

Shown seated with Austin during his signing ceremony on April 25 are his mother, Lisa, and father, Andy. Shown standing is (from left) Rochester wrestling coach Wesley Maskill and Austin’s brothers, Logan and Alex. Also in attendance were Austin’s grandparents, Joann and Werner Mantei, and his aunt, Lorrie Steinly.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)