Shiawassee County voters will decide the fate of 10 ballot proposals in the Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

• Pleasant View Medical Care Facility Shiawassee County Proposition Millage Renewal County Medical Care Facility: Shall the previously voted levy of up to two (2) mills (2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable value) against all property in the county of Shiawassee be renewed for four (4) years beginning in 2020, through 2023, inclusively, to provide funds to assist in the operation of the Pleasant View Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility? The county estimates that it will collect $3,651,624 in the first calendar year if this proposal is approved.

• Antrim Township Millage Proposal for Existing Ambulance Service Funding: Shall Antrim Township be authorized to levy a Special Assessment on each household in the amount of $45 per year for the exclusive purpose of using the money received to provide ambulance service for the entire township and to levy such a Special Assessment each year for four years for the period of 2020 through 2023 inclusive, with the first assessment collected during the Winter Tax Roll 2020? The township estimates that it will collect $38,925.00 in the first calendar year if this proposal is approved. The proposed tax levy is a renewal of previously authorized millage.

• Antrim Township Millage Proposal for Existing Fire Department Protection Funding: Shall the previously voted increase in the ad valorem taxes within Antrim Township be renewed at 1.25 mills ($1.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) each year for four years for the period of 2020 through 2023 inclusive for the contracting of fire department protection within Antrim Township; and shall the township levy such renewal in millage for said purposes, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $87,622? The proposed tax levy is a renewal of previously authorized millage.

• Caledonia Charter Township Public Transportation Millage: This proposal requests the authorization for the levy of a renewal millage for the purpose of supporting the provision of public transportation services in the Charter Township of Caledonia. This millage would be disbursed to the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency and used to defray the expenses of existing transportation services. If authorized by the voters, it is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $31,997 the first year. Shall a renewal millage for public transportation services be levied in an amount of .19 mills (.19 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) annually for a period of two years, 2021-2022, inclusive?

• Owosso Charter Township SATA Funding (Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency: Shall Owosso Charter Township levy up to .3333 of a mill (.3333 cents per $1,000 taxable value) each year on an ad valorem basis, for a term of four (4) years (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)? Such millage would be used for the purpose of providing public transportation within Owosso Charter Township, at a reduced cost. It is estimated that the township will receive up to $42,762 in the first year if this millage if approved.

• City of Perry Special Millage Proposal (Continuing of Public Transportation Millage): This proposal requests authorization for the levy of the continuation of a millage for the purpose of supporting the provision of public transportation services in the city of Perry. This millage would be used to defray the expenses of existing transportation services provided by SATA and the expenses of transportation services in the future. If authorized by the voters, it is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $ 11,520.25 the first year. Shall a special millage for public transportation services be levied in an amount not to exceed .25 mills ($.25 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) annually for a period of four (4) years?

• Community District Library Millage Renewal Proposition: Shall the Community District Library renew and continue to levy up to 0.6941 mills ($0.6941 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levy an additional 0.0059 mills ($0.0059 per $1,000 of taxable value) (to restore amounts reduced by the Headlee Amendment) resulting in the levy of 0.7000 mills ($0.70 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a four-year period (beginning 2020 and continuing through the year 2023, inclusive), subject to reduction as provided by law, for library purposes on taxable property in the Community District Library District, which includes the entire geographic boundaries of the township of Burns, the charter township of Caledonia, the city of Corunna, the township of Hazelton, the township of Perry, the township of Shiawassee, the township of Venice and the city of Perry?

The purpose of this levy is to provide funds to be used for all library purposes authorized by the District Library Act, PA 24 of 1989, as amended, including, but not limited to, the operation and maintenance of a public library and acquisition, maintenance and improvement of public library facilities, equipment and property within the Community District Library District. It is estimated that a levy of 0.70 mills would provide revenue of $487,978 in the first calendar year, of which $4,112 would result from the additional 0.0059 mill.

The revenue from this millage levy will be disbursed to and used by the Community District Library and, to the extent permitted by law and necessary for repayment of eligible debt service, to the city of Corunna Downtown Development Authority.

• Durand Area Schools Bonding Proposal I: Shall Durand Area Schools borrow the sum of not to exceed twenty-eight million dollars ($28,000,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, for the purpose of:

Erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; acquiring, installing and equipping or re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields and facilities and sites?

For informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2020, under current law, is 1.24 mills ($1.24 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 30 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3.50 mills ($3.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $10,243,599 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $15,095,071. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 30 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 7.94 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $17,805,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. (Pursuant to state law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

• Durand Area Schools Bonding Proposal II: Shall Durand Area Schools borrow the sum of not to exceed one million, six hundred eighty thousand dollars ($1,680,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, for the purpose of developing and improving Roundhouse Stadium to a synthetic surface?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2020 is.30 mills ($0.30 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 15 years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is .46 mills ($0.46 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the state to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $17,805,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances. (Pursuant to state law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

• Laingsburg Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2020 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate of .9939 mills ($0.9939 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), which may be assessed against all property in Laingsburg Community Schools, Shiawassee and Clinton counties, be renewed for a period of five years, 2021 to 2025, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $220,363 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2020 tax levy).