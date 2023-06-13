ATKINSON ACE Hardware in Durand presented the Durand boys varsity soccer team with a check for $4,000 on Wednesday, June 7. The donation is largely the result of the Round Up with Ace Hardware program, which ran throughout May to benefit the soccer team. The team assisted in the fundraising effort by working the Atkinson’s popcorn wagon over Mother’s Day weekend and Atkinson Ace Hardware threw in a donation at the end to bring the total to a cool $4,000.

Shown presenting the check are several Ace Hardware employees and Atkinson Ace Hardware ownership team members Dan, Dane and Adam Atkinson. Durand boys varsity soccer coach Aaron Demo accepted the check, along with members of the Durand boys soccer program, including Trent and Nate Schaefer, Carson Baker, Jake O’Bryant, Brody Demo, Andrew Weaver and Marcus Johnston.

Coach Demo will begin his second season at the helm of the boys varsity team this fall, he plans to use the proceeds from this donation to purchase training equipment and warm-ups for the team.

“First thing first, I can’t thank the Atkinson family and the Ace Hardware crew enough for their help with this fundraiser,” shared Coach Demo. “Secondly, I’d like to thank the community of Durand for coming out and supporting our program by participating in this round-up program. A lot of the community showed up Mother’s Day weekend and showed even more support by coming up for hotdogs and popcorn. I could say thank you over and over, but it wouldn’t be enough. The Atkinson family is an amazing family and one that has shown me so much support throughout the years. The community is lucky to have them call this town home.

“I can’t believe the amount of support I’ve seen for myself and these kids in my first year with the program,” continued Coach Demo. “People of this community are really rallying behind us. We’re hopeful that we can rebuild this program and make it a winner again.”

Atkinson Ace Hardware will run its next Round Up month-long fundraiser in August to benefit the Durand Marching Band. Organizations interested in participating in the Round Up program should contact Atkinson Ace Hardware for future consideration.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)