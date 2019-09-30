CORUNNA HIGH SCHOOL (CHS) inducted its first class of its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 20 in the categories of Team, Individual Athlete, Coach and Cavalier Contributor. This year’s Team inductees include:

• The 1947 state champion football team: Coached by Earl Lancaster, the 1947 team was crowned Class C state champions by several media outlets and finished with an 8-0 record. The team was Central C Conference champions, outscored opponents 307 to 37, beat Durand 74 to 0 – still the largest margin of victory in school history – and did not allow a first down in the last three games of the season, winning 74 to 0, 52 to 0 and 53 to 0.

• The 1955 state champion football team: With Charlie Alexander as coach, the 1955 team was crowned Class C state champions by several media outlets, with a 9-0 record. The team won the Central C Conference, outscoring opponents 357 to 13 with seven shutouts, including the last three games of the season, which the team won 57 to 0, 56 to 0 and 55 to 0.

• The 1983 state champion boys basketball team (shown, top): Coach Frank Davis led the 1983 team to a 23-4 overall record and the MHSAA Class B state championship. The team also captured district and regional championships and beat nine Class A schools throughout the regular season.

This year’s Individual Athlete inductees include:

• Jerry Dutcher is a 1967 graduate of Corunna High School (CHS) and a 1966 AP Class B All-State end. He would go on to play collegiate football ay U of M after participating in football, basketball and track at CHS. Dutcher is also a member of the Varsity Club.

• Jamie Kryzminski is a 2000 graduate of CHS and boasts a long list of athletic achievements. In high school, Kryzsminski was a three-time state champion in the 1600-meter, a two-time state champion in the 3200-meter, a member of state championship 4×800 relay team and a two-time individual cross country state champion. As a collegiate athlete at MSU, Kryzminski was a two-time 1st-Team All Big Ten honoree in cross country and finished as high as 51st in the nation at NCAA nationals. She was also the 10,000-meter Outdoor Big Ten champion, a two-time 5,000-meter Outdoor Big Ten champion and a three-time 5,000-meter Indoor Big Ten champion.

The inaugural Corunna Hall of Fame class includes one coach, Nick Annese, who is also a 1985 Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee and a past athletic director at CHS. Annese compiled a 91-32-3 record as the head football coach at CHS, with a .710 win percentage between 1952 and 1976 as the head coach at New Lothrop and Corunna. Annese achieved 12 winning seasons as head football coach at Corunna and was named the 1976 Michigan High School Coach of the Year.

This year’s Cavalier Contributor is Frank Corrin (shown, bottom), the “Voice of the Cavaliers.” Corrin spent 50 years as the football announcer for varsity football games, 30-plus years as basketball announcer for varsity basketball games and was a longtime FFA advisor and Agriscience teacher for Corunna High School.

The Corunna Hall of Fame Class of 2019 was inducted during halftime of the varsity football team’s game against Goodrich. A community gathering was held in the CHS cafeteria earlier in the day, in conjunction with some local businesses. Inductees were then given special seats on the track along the home sidelines for the game, where they were able to greet the public and reminisce with old friends and classmates. After the game, a postgame reception was held at Rivals in Corunna.

