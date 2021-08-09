Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Brown was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 4 by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office for alledgedly drunk driving and possession of weapons under the influence. Per the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, Brown has posted bond and will be waiting a charging decision based on the investigation.

Prosecutor Scott Koerner indicated that his office will be disqualified from any prosecution and a request for a special prosecutor will be filed with the Attorney General to determine which prosecutor’s office will be assigned to review the investigation and determine which charges, if any, will be appropriate.

“This is a sad day for my office,” Koerner stated in a press release. “Mr. Brown was a rising star in the legal community. He is a talented and dynamic trial attorney and his presence on my staff will be missed.”

Brown was terminated from the prosecutor’s office upon his arrest. According to the Florida bar directory, Brown attended St. Thomas University School of Law in Florida. Brown was admitted to the Florida bar in 2013. He came to Michigan earlier this year.