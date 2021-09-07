(Courtesy Photo)

The Shiawassee County Convention & Visitors Bureau invites the public to attend the Annual ArtWalk Owosso. This event will be held in downtown Owosso on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ArtWalk Owosso is a unique celebration of local and regional art in downtown Owosso, including a partnership with local attraction destinations. The concentration of downtown artists will be at Main Street Plaza and the northern block of Washington Street. Curwood Castle Park will also feature a variety of artists. This will be an outdoor event.

A number of the featured artists this year are Caleb Schlacck (photo display at Fosters Coffee), Heartspeak by Grigs, Steve Wood (monochromatic representable portraits on canvas with airbrush), Alexis Richmond (acrylic paints), Valorie Jung (homemade fashions), Jordan Moore (“Lantern Hands” – multi media), Holly Holzhausen (acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramic pottery), Devin Nelson (outfitting people and bicycles for a life of adventure), Jill Doerderlain (jewelry), Regina Moskal (watercolor, acrylics, pen and pencil), Madison Keesler (multi media), Kittae Creations (handcrafted gifts) and Sue Newcomb (mixed media).

Additional ArtWalk Owosso events include The Michigan Art Share exhibition in the Armory, Downtown Owosso’s Farmers Market held until 1 p.m. – and Curwood Castle Park will be alive with activity. The Shiawassee Arts Center will feature multi media art work by Marti Liddle-Lameti, Robert Doran-Brockway, Glen Lewis and members of the Shiawassee Artists Guild. Artists Chris Frank and Jennifer Ross will be demonstrating their creative process on SAC’s front porch. Curwood Castle will feature a variety of artists on their grounds and the Comstock Cabin will be open for tours. The Steam Railroading Institute invites the public to join for free tours, including the world famous steam engine Pere Marquette 1225, known for its role in the classic Christmas movie, The Polar Express. Free train rides on the 7-½ gauge train will also be available.

The ArtWalk information booth will be located at Main Street Plaza, corner of Main and Washington streets in downtown Owosso. For more information, you may contact Kim Springsdorf at (989) 723-1199 or visit ArtWalk Owosso on Facebook.