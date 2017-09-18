ARTWALK OWOSSO 2017 was held in downtown Owosso on Saturday, Sept. 9 along with the Chair Fair, Shiawassee Humane Society Pets on the Street, ArtBike, the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, and more. A large crowd of art lovers and assorted visitors were in the area for all of the festivities.

A few of the artists participating in ArtWalk included Connie Simon, who displayed her photography in the Wesener Building; Susan McGuire (shown), with an assortment of paintings in Speedy Print; Bonnie Brown, also in Speedy Print, showing her artwork; and Madison Keesler in front of Springrove.

Artists and artisans from all over were selling acrylics, oils, watercolors, jewelry items, handmade soaps, pottery, and pen and ink pieces. A number of area musicians and singers were at various locations, too. Owosso Guitar had set up an awning in front of the store on Ball Street, and had various students exhibiting guitar, ukulele, and singing skills to an attentive crowd.

ArtWalk is organized through Owosso Mainstreet/DDA and the Shiawassee Convention & Visitors Bureau.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)