(Independent File Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

To celebrate the upcoming Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibition, the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) invites all Michigan artists to enter an All-Media, Water-Themed, Juried Art Competition.

The SAC is one of six Michigan venues chosen by the Michigan Humanities Council to host the Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit from Saturday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, April 7. SAC’s water-themed art competition, with $1,000 in cash prizes, will be held in conjunction with the Water/Ways exhibit. Artists must be 18 years or older to participate. Artwork, which may be in any media, must be original and not shown previously at the SAC.

The deadline to submit online entry forms with one digital image is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1. Artists will be notified by Friday, Feb. 8 if their work is selected. Visit www.shiawasseearts.org/artists/ for all competition details and application forms.

The Michigan Humanities Council is the major sponsor of the Water/Ways traveling exhibit in Michigan.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The SAC features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries, including the Frieseke Gallery, and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. The SAC, which is celebrating its 47th anniversary in 2019, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information call the SAC at (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.