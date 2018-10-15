Calling all artists! The Shiawassee Arts Center is inviting all artists to participate in our 30th Annual Holiday Show. This always eclectic show is generously sponsored by Memorial Healthcare, with outdoor decorating by Sunburst Gardens, and will feature the multi-media works of artists all across Michigan beginning November 11 through December 31. The Member Opening Reception will be held Saturday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the Public Opening Reception will be Sunday, Nov. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m.

All artwork must be original and may not have been previously shown at SAC. If you are not a current SAC artist, please complete the online application with three jpegs of your work for approval. The Holiday Show sales commission is 65 percent for SAC member artists (annual artist membership is $40) and 50 percent for non-members. The entry fee is $20 or 2 hours of volunteer time.

For more information or to enter online, please go to https://shiawasseearts.org/artists/2018-holiday-show/. Deadline to submit the application has been extended to Thursday, Oct. 18.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. The arts center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty gift shop. The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. For more information call the arts center at (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.