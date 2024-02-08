ARTISTIC DIRECTOR Garrett Bradley is shown here on the stage named for him at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.

(Courtesy Photo)

In the past decade, the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts has rebounded, rebuilt and reinvigorated its theatrical productions. Behind this transformation, Artistic Director Garrett Bradley has brought an era of growth to the Lebowsky stage. In recognition of his decade of service to the organization and the community, the stage has been named in honor of Bradley.

A generous gift from community pillars Anna Owens and Tom Cook made the naming possible. While the Cook Family Foundation has been a longtime supporter of Lebowsky and the arts in Shiawassee County, the gift stems from the personal outreach of Owens and Cook. The newly named Garrett Bradley stage has produced more than 60 theatrical productions since reopening in 2014 after a devastating fire seven years earlier.

“This organization continues to pay several loans associated with the fire and subsequent rebuild, and with Tom and Anna’s generous gift one of those loans has been paid off. A facility maintenance fund has been established to ensure the building is in great condition for the next generation,” said Lebowsky Center Executive Director Kelleigh Tanton.

Last year, more than 16,000 patrons took a seat in the multi-colored seats and experienced the quality and magic of Bradley’s artistic vision. Several cast members and volunteers cited the family atmosphere behind the curtain and how Bradley and his family have created a culture of inclusion that has in turn fostered greater creativity in front of the curtain.

“While so many people have had a hand in helping this great organization thrive, Tom Cook and Anna Owens will forever stand out as leaders in this evolution,” explained Bradley. “Their generosity exists on a multitude of levels and the focus and care that they show our community time and time again is astonishing. They are the reason that I was able to take this leap 10 years ago and one of the main reasons that I am still here today. They inspire me to dream bigger. While I do not feel worthy of the honor, I am so humbled by their generous dedication, and I am extremely proud to have my name anywhere in the vicinity of theirs.”

Bradley spoke to the family atmosphere at Lebowsky and how his own family has supported his work at the theater over the past ten years. Their dedication, explained Bradley, has made all the difference throughout each production.

“I cannot say thank you to my amazing family enough, who show their unconditional love for me by dedicating their lives to this place, or to the incredible extended family that I have made over the last three decades,” said Bradley. “I will spend my days at the Lebowsky Center trying to live up to this unbelievable honor.”

For more information, please contact Amy Jo Brown at amyjo@lebowskycenter.com.