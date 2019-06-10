TAMMI BROWNING is one of four local artists who created murals for the city of Durand’s “Art in Place” project. Tammi and her husband, Lance, live in Lennon and have three adult sons – Steve, Jason and Nate – who graduated from Durand High School. Tammi taught art in the Bentley school district for 20 years and currently teaches museum education classes at the Flint Institute of Arts.

Tammi spent two weeks painting her mural, with the help of an oversized easel fashioned by her husband. With an inside understanding of the community, she sought to illustrate the strong family bonds present in the community, as well as their pride in country living.

The other three murals were created by Lacey Harmon, Daniel Churchill and Josh Meadows. Harmon is a Michigan artist who has been painting murals and portraits for 30 years. Her work is available for sale across the United States. Churchill is a professional artist who grew up in the Durand area. Graffiti has always caught his eye as art, and much of his art is intended to duplicate that urban feel. He now lives and works in California. Meadows is a Durand High School graduate and a longtime area resident. His mural is a reflection of memories made with friends and family living in Durand.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)