U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar invites all high school students from Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District to enter their art in the 2018 Congressional Art Competition. The winning student from the Fourth District will have his or her art displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year and receive two round-trip tickets to travel to Washington, D.C for an annual event with Congressional Art Competition winners from around the country. Regional winners from the Fourth District will have the opportunity for their art to appear in Congressman Moolenaar’s Midland and Cadillac offices.

The entry deadline for this year’s contest is Friday, April 6, and entries should be delivered to Congressman Moolenaar’s Midland office at 200 E. Main St., Suite 230, Midland, MI 48640.

More information on the rules and how to enter the art competition can be found online by visiting www.moolenaar.house.gov/artcompetition. Interested students who need assistance transporting their art to Midland, or who have additional questions on the competition, should contact Congressman Moolenaar’s Midland office at (989) 631-2552.

Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District is made up of Clare, Clinton, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Osceola, Roscommon, Shiawassee and Wexford counties, and parts of Montcalm and Saginaw counties.