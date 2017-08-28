JEFF DEASON, the president and CEO of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, energized those in attendance for this year’s Art Bra Reception while modeling a bra named “Constructing the Cure,” which was designed by Judy Mills of Pleasant View.

The event was organized by the Silver Stars Art Bra Committee and the Memorial Healthcare Foundation to raise money for cancer screenings for uninsured and under-insured individuals. The previous six Art Bra events raised enough money to cover more than 2,000 cancer screenings, and this year’s event netted more than $11,000.

While Deason’s Village People-themed performance drew rave reviews, all of the event’s male “models” gave maximum effort to raise money for the worthwhile cause. Also performing during the evening were Mike Ash, Hartmann Aue, Alec Faber, Doug Heldreth, Dan Mills, John Moore, Doug Rau, Jacob Reyna, Gary Woodruff, Scott Fletcher, and Steve Wesley.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)