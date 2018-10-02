CHARLES MARICE ALLEN, 25, and Kristin Marae Moiles, 24, were arraigned in Shiawassee County on Monday, Sept. 24 over arrests made Friday, Sept. 21 in an alleged armed robbery attempt. Allen and Moiles face charges related to an armed robbery attempt of minors in the vicinity of Exchange and Hickory streets in Owosso. In this case, the gun was implied. No gun was ever seen and none located during the arrest. Two victims and two witnesses, all minors, were involved. Allen and Moiles were arrested at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday evening.

Both Allen and Moiles are currently lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail. They will be back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Armed robbery is a felony offense punishable, if convicted, by imprisonment for any term number of years.

(Courtesy Photos)