THE MICHIGAN STATE POLICE (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is announcing the arrest of Chad Michael Stiff, 45, of Owosso, for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

The investigation was initiated when Stiff began communicating on the internet with an undercover detective posing as a child. A search warrant was subsequently executed at Stiff’s residence and digital evidence was seized.

Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, Stiff was charged with one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Stiff was arraigned in 66th District Court on Friday, Feb. 22.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org.

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the CyberTipLine at www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

(Courtesy Photo)