The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office recently received the autopsy report on Sarah Yerian, the inmate who passed away while incarcerated in the Shiawassee County Jail. Yerian passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and the autopsy report confirmed that Yerian’s cause of death was a result of a drug overdose. A thorough investigation was immediately conducted and continues to be ongoing following the death.

Today, March 14, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for April Hart, a 26-year-old female from Corunna, for delivery of the narcotics. This investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to please call Lt. Carson at (989) 743-3411, ext. #2223.