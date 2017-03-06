ABIGAIL SPRINGS was arraigned via closed-circuit television in the Honorable Terrence P. Dignan’s courtroom of the 66th District Courthouse in Corunna on Thursday, March 2. Springs is charged with one felony count of first-degree child abuse, which is punishable by up to life in prison, and is being held in the Shiawassee County Jail.

Judge Dignan granted Springs a $500,000 bond, and she is not allowed to have contact with the victim, her daughter Natalie, or the co-defendant, who had not been named at the time of the arraignment. Judge Dignan entered a plea of not guilty for Springs. The probable cause conference was set for Wednesday, March 15 at 8:15 a.m., and the preliminary exam for Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

Posters for her daughter, Natalie, have been displayed throughout Shiawassee County in the past few weeks asking the public to pray for the little girl. Springs did take the child to Sparrow Hospital on Wedneday, Feb. 15 with life-threatening injuries including broken bones, major burns, internal injuries, bleeding on the brain, and malnutrition. It has been reported that officer’s investigating the case called it, ‘the worst case of child abuse they have ever investigated.’

At the first of the week of Feb. 27, Sheriff Brian BeGole reported that the child was improving. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)