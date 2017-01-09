On Monday, Jan. 2, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Owosso Police Officers responded to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of W. Main Street. An employee of a local pizza company was confronted by a subject as he was attempting to deliver an order to an apartment. The male subject pulled a handgun, demanding money as well as the delivery driver’s vehicle. The suspect fled the scene with the vehicle in an unknown direction.

Officers arrived on scene and provided a description of the stolen vehicle to area police departments. Within minutes, a Shiawassee County Deputy located the vehicle driving south on M-52 near Grand River. The suspect vehicle stopped and the suspect fled on foot. A Michigan State Police K-9 unit was called to the scene and located the suspect within minutes.

The suspect is a nineteen-year-old resident of Lansing who was arrested for Armed Robbery and Carjacking. The investigation into this incident has led to additional charges for the suspect for a separate armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 31. The investigation will be forwarded to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s office for review. The suspect’s name will be released after arraignment.

The investigation into these incidents is being handled by Detectives from the Owosso Police Department. Please call them at (989) 725-0580 if you have any information.