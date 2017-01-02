The 2017 Indoor Archery schedule includes all leagues running for 10 weeks, with two “make-up” weeks available. Adult leagues include indoor couple’s 3-D league beginning on Sunday, Jan. 8, cost is $140 for 10 weeks. Indoor 3-D league play begins Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. Cost is $80 for first ten weeks, $8 last two weeks (30 arrows/night). Ladies Night begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at a cost of $60 (60 arrows/night). Animal league #1 and 2 will begin Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 and 7 p.m. respectively (60 arrows/night). Spot/Target league begins Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at a cost of $60 (60 arrows/night). Sign-ups on first night each league shoots. All money is due by third week, unless other arrangements are made.

Youth leagues may sign-up for all 10 week youth leagues on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. First flight league will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m., second flight begins on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m., and third flight begins on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. Child may use provided equipment if they arrive 30 minutes early for fitting and practice. Shooting for score will begin at the times listed. Cost includes for first child-$30, second child-$25, third child-$20, and fourth child-$20. Regular league runs 10 weeks. Week 11 and 12 are make-up if needed. Sponsors may be available.

The Archery Building/Key Club may be used during nonleague times but you must be a card-carrying club member to be eligible to join the “Key Club.” Keys to the building can be purchased yearly. Cost is $45 if you are not shooting in a league, $30 if you are shooting in a registered league, and $5 per guest shooter of Key Club member. All key holders must sign a contract on use of the building and abide by it.

For any questions concerning the Indoor Archery leagues, please contact Mike Fisher (989) 666-4464, Mike Forsyth (989) 780-1452, or Clyde Christmas (989) 723-1971.