The “Spring Gala” is an annual event for members, family, and friends of the Arc Shiawassee. This year’s semi-formal dinner/dance will be at the Baker College Welcome Center, 1309 S. M-52, in Owosso, on Friday, March 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. If you have a current Arc membership, the cost is $22 to attend which includes dinner and a professional photo package. For those not currently a member of the Arc the cost is $26. Direct Care staff, or parents accompanying members for dinner only is $15. Those who plan on attending must RSVP with payment no later than Friday, March 3 by calling the Arc at (989) 723-7377.

The Arc Shiawassee’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities in Shiawassee County to participate in, and be fully included in, the community.

The Arc Shiawassee is a nonprofit organization that relies on monetary donations, and grants, to be able to provide activities and events. All donations are welcomed and tax deductible. For more information about the Arc Shiawassee, or to inquire about the “Spring Gala” please call the Arc at (989) 723-7377.