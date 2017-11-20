STATE REP. BEN FREDERICK, of Owosso, recently introduced House Resolution 202 declaring Nov. 13 through 19 as Apprenticeship Week in the state of Michigan. As chair of the House Workforce and Talent Development Committee, Frederick highlighted Michigan as a nationwide leader in the number of apprenticeship programs available. Also pictured is Rep. Leslie Love, a vice chair of the Workforce and Talent Development Committee.

(Courtesy Photo)