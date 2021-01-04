The Durand Railroad Days Royalty Committee is currently accepting applications for 2021 Railroad Days Queen, Attendant, Princess and Prince contests.

The qualifications for Miss Railroad Days candidates are as follows: Candidates must be between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, currently attend or have attended Durand Area High School or have a Durand mailing address. Scholarships provided by Randy Wise of Durand and Railroad Days, Inc. in the amount of $1,000 for the Queen and $500 for her Attendant will be awarded to the ladies at the end of their reign.

Each candidate will secure a sponsor who will provide the $50 entry fee (must be a business). Candidates will submit a written summary with their application telling the committee why they feel they would be a good choice to represent Durand as Miss Railroad Days 2021. They will also be interviewed as part of the selection process prior to the Railroad Days 2021 Crowning Ceremony. Ladies will be judged on their application entry essay, interview, answers to questions, poise, presentation, confidence, personality and clarity of speech. Candidates will present themselves in business casual attire for the interview and in formal wear for the crowning ceremony.

The annual Princess contest is being sponsored by the Bancroft Lioness Club and the Prince contest is being sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand. The contests are for girls/boys ages seven through 10 years old who attend Durand Area Schools or have a Durand mailing address.

Applicants must secure a sponsor to provide the $50 entry fee and place the contestant’s canister in their business for the two weeks of voting. Each cent collected in contestants’ canisters will equal one vote. The winners will be determined by the most votes received and will be announced on Friday, March 12, in coordination with the Miss Railroad Days Crowning Ceremony.

All contestants will be photographed courtesy of A&R Portraits. A crowning ceremony for the 2021 Queen, Attendant, Princess and Prince will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12 in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station – Michigan Railroad History Museum, located at 200 Railroad St. in Durand.

The Queen, Attendant, Princess and Prince will represent the 46th annual Durand Railroad Days festival held Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16, the weekend after Mother’s Day. The Railroad Days royalty will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the coming year.

Applications are available on the Durand Railroad Days website, www.durandrailroaddays.com, and can also be found on Durand Railroad Days’ social media accounts. Applications must be delivered or postmarked by Friday, Jan. 8. Additional details for Railroad Days Queen, Attendant, Princess and Prince 2021 are available with applications. Questions may be directed to Lioness Martha Owens at (810) 923-3308.