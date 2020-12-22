The Shiawassee Community Foundation (SCF) scholarship and grant applications are available now. The deadline to apply is Sunday, Jan. 31. Nearly 90 scholarships are available to Shiawassee County high school seniors and continuing education students. Last year, more than $180,000 was awarded to Shiawassee County students for their college and trade school educations. The application can be found at www.shiacf.org/scholarships/.

Grants are awarded to qualifying organizations, including nonprofits that are tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, schools, municipalities and other governmental entities that serve a charitable purpose. The applications are available at www.shiacf.org/grants/.

Please contact the SCF at (989) 725-1093 with any questions. The SCF is offering the following grants:

• PFC Shane W. Cantu Memorial Fund: to support veterans’ programs and projects in the Shiawassee County area.

• Alford & Alice Emmert Youth Fund: to award grants for youth education and/or training experiences that promote leadership, citizenship, academics, agriculture, natural sciences, music or photography.

• Ryan Jones Memorial Fund ALS Grant: to benefit patients diagnosed with ALS by providing services to ALS patients and organizations that serve ALS patients, to improve their quality of life.

• Ryan Jones Memorial Fund Animal Welfare Grant: to benefit animal welfare organizations in Shiawassee County.

• Kailey Elizabeth Jordan Memorial Fund: to award grants to accredited Michigan horse camps to allow Michigan disabled or terminally ill children (ages 16 and under) to benefit from therapeutic horseback riding.

• Memorial Healthcare and Memorial Healthcare Foundation Community Health and Education Fund: to support health outreach programs primarily serving residents of Shiawassee County.

• Montgomery Family Fund: to award grants for programs or projects that will benefit conservation, recreation, the arts or people with special needs in Shiawassee County.

• Playground Restoration and Maintenance Fund: to provide materials and supplies to volunteer groups for the repair or enhancement of public playgrounds and other recreational facilities for youth in Shiawassee County.

• Mackenzie L. Watts Memorial Fund: to provide cardiac-related emergency equipment and/or programs to Michigan-based nonprofit community organizations.

• Debra Wegman Memorial Fund: to assist programs focusing on health care, education, arts and theatre, community improvement, ministry and spiritual enrichment, beautification projects (especially water-related), youth programs, senior programs or programs serving other unmet charitable needs.

• Russell and Annabelle Woodard Family Fund: to benefit family, youth, beautification and/or preservation projects in Shiawassee County.

• Youth Advisory Council W.K. Kellogg Fund: to support projects and programs primarily benefiting youth in the Shiawassee County area.