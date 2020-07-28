Capital Area Community Services (CACS), located at 1845 Corunna Rd. in Owosso, is now accepting applications over the phone for its Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program provides nutritious food to low-income residents of Shiawassee County. The next Emergency Food Assistance Program distribution will be from Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 21.

New household applicants must meet the 200 percent Poverty Index. For a one-person household, the maximum annual income is $25,520. A two-person household can have a total annual income of $34,480, and a three-person household can earn up to $43,440 annually. Add $8,960 for each additional member of the household.

Food will be distributed in a drive-thru only on the first day, Aug. 4. From the CACS entrance on Corunna Avenue, recipients will drive to the ramp area to wait for their food to be loaded. There may be a line, but recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles with ID in-hand for verification.

Recipients will proceed to the rear of the building, where their residency will be verified and food will be loaded, before exiting out the back driveway. This will be a one-way drive-thru. At no point will recipients leave their vehicle. This process has been put into place to protect food recipients and CACS staff.

To register or to designate a pick-up person, please call the CACS office at (989) 723-3115 between 9 a.m. and noon, or 1 and 4 p.m.