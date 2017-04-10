The small community of Corunna is currently the destination of another homicide in Shiawassee County. Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday morning, April 6 that a victim was found inside the trunk of a 2011 Chevy Malibu at Mitchell Field in Corunna. The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m., near the field and confirmed to be male.

Around 11 a.m., the Shiawassee County Sheriff Department called in the Michigan State Police with their crime lab and detectives from the Flint Post to conduct a thorough investigation of the crime scene.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Freddie Porter of Caro.