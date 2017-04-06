UPDATE: The victim has now been identified as 42-year-old Freddie Porter of Caro. His body was located in the trunk of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu at Mitchell Field in Corunna.

MICHIGAN STATE POLICE are currently investigating a homicide at Mitchell Field in Corunna. Shiawassee County Sheriff office has turned it over to the State Police for investigation.

A deceased male was found inside the car around 7:30 a.m., Thursday morning. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab and Michigan State Police/Flint detectives have been called to conduct the investigation.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)