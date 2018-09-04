OWOSSO’S 3rd ANNUAL VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE event began on Friday evening, Aug. 24 with a community motorcycle ride and culminated in the downtown show on Saturday, Aug. 25. Motorcycles from different eras were lined up along Washington Street, between Exchange and Williams Streets – and though the morning began with rain, it cleared off enough for plenty of visitors to check out the historic bikes.

Not interested in motorcycles? No problem. If your friend was checking out the bikes on Washington, the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market was open until 3 p.m. last Saturday, and several local stores offered special sidewalk sales. There were plenty of activities in downtown Owosso on Saturday.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)