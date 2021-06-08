(Independent File Photo)

The Mid Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association Executive Board announced in a recent social media post that the 47th Annual Old Gas Tractor Show is scheduled for Thursday,Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22. The tractor show was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The board shared that “our first priority is the safety of our members, vendors, exhibitors and patrons.” COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Further information will be provided regarding planning and events.

For more, visit mmogta.org or follow the group through social media.