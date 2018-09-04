THE ANNUAL PFC SHANE CANTU RUN/WALK was held in downtown Owosso on Sunday, Aug. 26. Jennifer Clarke (far right), Shane’s mother, is shown holding the portrait of her son, who was killed in action on August 28, 2012 in Afghanistan. He served in the Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade. Clarke is surrounded by family members who come out in support of the 5K race every year.

The Owosso Fire Department, Owosso police, volunteers, 115 runners/walkers and members of both the Cantu and Clarke families, honored Shane Cantu’s memory, along with honoring participating veterans, with a flag from a fire truck at the finish line.

A stretch of M-71 between Owosso and Corunna has now been renamed as the Pfc. Shane Cantu Veterans Memorial Highway after State Rep. Ben Frederick had proposed a bill to honor Cantu, a 2010 graduate of Corunna High School.

A special breakfast was held at the Owosso American Legion Post #57 on E. Mason Street. All proceeds support local veterans.

