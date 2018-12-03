THE ANNUAL OWOSSO TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY took place in the Main Street Plaza after the Glow Parade on Friday, Nov. 23. John Hankerd, owner of Hankerd Sportswear, took a few minutes to express his enthusiasm for all of the evening events and upcoming activities, as well. Downtown Owosso Donut Day is planned for Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Ugly Sweater Saturday will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other upcoming highlights include Owosso Main Street Christmas Extravaganza and the New Year’s Eve event.

Hankerd also offered his gratitude to the supporting merchants and also to the volunteers who assisted him in decorating downtown Owosso for the holidays.

Pastor Deb Grazier from the First Congregational Church UCC offered an uplifting community prayer. Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth then introduced Santa Claus to the hundreds in attendance, just in time for the lighting of the 37-foot Christmas tree. The tree, which is even taller than last year, was recently named in honor of the late Joe Merkel, who had previously owned Jumbo’s.

After the tree lighting ceremony, Santa perched on a throne and greeted a long line of excited children while parents took keepsake photos. Horse-drawn carriage rides were also available at the corner of Exchange and Washington streets, allowing visitors to further enjoy the Christmas lights.

