ALMOST 400 PEOPLE enjoyed the 13th Annual OPS Senior Citizen Holiday Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 7 at the Owosso High School. The OHS Culinary Arts Students, along with food service department staff guided by new supervisor Angelina Manns, were kept busy attending to all of the guests. The breakfast is free to area senior citizens – and the event has become a popular tradition.

Even the younger elementary students are involved in the breakfast by creating one-of-a-kind placemats for every place setting. School administrators, staff and also board members that included Shelly Ochodnicky, Marlene Webster, Rick Mowen and Tim Jenc, were active on Friday morning by helping to create a welcoming atmosphere of holiday hospitality.

OPS Community Education/Relations Director Jessica Thompson shared, “The highlight of this event is when we can have our students interacting with our guests. This is a good event and it brings a lot of people together.”

Directly following the breakfast in the cafeteria, guests gathered in the auditorium to listen to uplifting holiday music provided by the award-winning Madrigals, and the jazz and symphonic bands. The Madrigals were guided by Jessica Nieuwkoop. The jazz band was directed by Jordan Sterk, while the symphonic band was directed by Jillian Kowalczyk.

In addressing the audience in the auditorium, OPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle stated, “We have an outstanding team at Owosso Public Schools, and it truly is a place where we work hard, but we have a ton of fun, too. If you’re not having fun in what you are doing, that obviously overflows to the students, as well. We work hard and we learn as we go.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)