THE ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST EVENT was still honored in downtown Owosso on Saturday morning, Oct. 10 – offering the local community with a taste of fall tradition. In recent years, the annual Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce (SRCC) Oktoberfest has been held on the second weekend in October. Due to the pandemic, the event was unable to go on as originally planned. A few organizers were able to coordinate some smaller scale happenings to maintain continuity in the celebration, however.

Free pumpkins were offered to children on Saturday morning, courtesy of Heidi O’Dea of Raymond James Wealth Management Group. The pumpkins were placed along the front steps of The Armory and children were welcome to choose their own pumpkin, prepping for Halloween. The enormous Oktoberfest inflatable was on display on the front of The Armory lawn, just behind a display table where a limited number of Oktoberfest 2020 Beer Steins were available for purchase. The beer steins incorporate a bright, olive green logo with a mask and were sponsored by Agnew Sign Co.

Along with the free pumpkins and steins, a virtual 5K walk/run was planned beginning Friday, Oct. 9 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 16. The Shiawassee Family YMCA offered a marked course at Camp Shiawassee, though participants could use any location or time they preferred.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)