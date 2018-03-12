THE ANNUAL LINCOLN DAY DINNER keynote speaker was John James, who is currently running for U.S. Senate. James spoke during the Lincoln Day event hosted by the Shiawassee County Republican Party at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center on Monday, March 5 to an audience of 100 attentive listeners. James, from Farmington Hills, is a husband, father, combat veteran, and businessman who endorses pro-life and the second amendment. He has been actively involved in the family business, James Group International, and is currently the president of that business.

James shared, “I truly believe that we need to band together to make sure we … continue to fight for pro-life, continue to fight for the Bill of Rights, for our conservative values: that is a recipe for success. I believe a recipe for disaster is to allow liberal democrats who are pedaling a brand of victimhood and dependency, pedaling the federal government as the cause and proposed cure for everything. That is a recipe for disaster.”

James is running against long-time Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)