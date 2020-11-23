(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Shiawassee Arts Center’s 32nd Annual Holiday Along the River opened to the public on Saturday, Nov. 14 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 31. Over 80 multi-talented Michigan artists are displaying and selling original artwork, gift items and holiday decorations. The show is sponsored by Memorial Healthcare with outdoor decorating compliments of Sunburst Gardens.

Some of the artisitic highlights include jewelry, pottery, metal work, acrylic and oil paintings, watercolors, photography, textile items and even an assortment of lovely Kachina dolls.

The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso. SAC offers an online shopping/viewing option at shiawasseearts.org/Holiday-show. Current operating hours (as of Monday, Nov. 16) are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m. The show will be available on December 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. SAC is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day.

Gift cards are available and SAC also offers a gift shop. For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit shiawasseearts.org.