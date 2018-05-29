THE SHIAWASSEE YOUTH ADVISORY COUNCIL (YAC) held its annual grant award presentations during its final meeting of the 2017-2018 fiscal year on Sunday, May 20, distributing $10,000 in grant checks to 13 nonprofit organizations and schools throughout Shiawassee County from the YAC’s W.K. Kellogg Fund. The meeting was held in Mitchell Auditorium at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso. The checks were presented by YAC Advisor Jessica Hickey, YAC students and several members of the Shiawassee Community Foundation Board of Directors, which oversees the YAC.

The YAC presented grant checks to the following organizations and schools: $275 to the Shiawassee County 4-H for Pie Day, $750 to Arc Shiawassee, $1,000 to Capital Area Community Services, $500 to Operation Clothesline, $750 to the Shiawassee Goodfellows, $500 to the Looking Glass Community Outreach, $1,725 to Catholic Charities, $2,000 to Action for Child Care, $700 to the Owosso Community Players, $750 to Girls on the Run, $350 to Perry High School Robotics, $350 to Byron High School Robotics and $350 to the Byron Shiawassee Ambassadors.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)