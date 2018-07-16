THE 34TH ANNUAL FARM CITY DINNER Committee awarded this year’s agriculture scholarship to Kaddi Gewirtz, a Perry High School senior. The co-sponsors of this scholarship met at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Owosso for the presentation. The co-sponsors included MSU Extension, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Shiawassee County Farm Bureau (SCFB), the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club (SOKC) and the Kiwanis Club of Owosso (KCO).

Shown are (from left) Chris Barber, President (KCO); Linda Perkin (SOKC); Todd Ackerman, President (SOKC); Don Somers, President (SCFB); Tom Perkin (SOKC); Kaddi Gewirtz and her mother, Kelli; John Pajtas, Committee Chairman (KCO) and Henry Tempel (KCO).

(Courtesy Photo)