THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE AUXILIARY held the annual fall fashion show on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in the Mitchell Auditorium. The clothes and accessories modeled for the show are available for purchase at the gift shop. Proceeds of the sales support the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary.

Models for the event included (from left) Pam Starkweather, Nancy Belko, Vicki Kiger, Courtney Davis, Jill Chambers and Dee Apsey. Lynn Freeman emceed.

Autumnal styles included clothing with a wide assortment of textures and prints, particularly plaids. Popular accessories displayed were fringe scarves, felt hats and leather purses.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)