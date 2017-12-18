THE STUFF A BLUE GOOSE Toys For Tots drive that was held at SageLink Credit Union in Owosso on Friday, Dec. 1 brought in 229 toys and $1,612.35 in donations that will be used to bring Christmas to families across Shiawassee County this year. SageLink hosted the annual event this year, with local law enforcement officers, representatives from Nash FM, and Angel’s Hands Outreach owner Christial Sierra teaming up on Dec. 1.

After SageLink representatives counted the collections, members of the Harold R. Cooley Detachment of the U.S. Marine Corps League picked up donated items on Friday, Dec. 8. In addition to loading and transporting the items collected during the Dec. 1 event, the Marines also took the donated funds and shopped for presents, with everything collected to be distributed within Shiawassee County.

Shown on Friday, Dec. 8 is (from left) Marine Odell “Radar” Rogers; SageLink employees Susan Speckmann, Debi Flores, Rachel Veresh and Laura Sorensen; and Marines Ron Anderson, Bill Brooks, Bill Domby and Dave Graham. Also shown is Anderson carrying one of the many donated bicycles, which were passed to Domby, who secured the bicycles in his truck for the ride to the Salvation Army Citadel in Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)