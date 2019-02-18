TICKETS for the annual Corunna Education Foundation fundraiser are now available. Proceeds from this popular event help support student scholarships, teacher mini-grants for classroom projects and other educational opportunities for students. Since founding the Corunna Educational Foundation in 1985, over one million dollars has been awarded to Corunna students and staff.

The annual drawing and chicken dinner will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Owosso. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Each ticket comes with two dinner tickets, and each ticket will be entered into the drawing for 14 prizes ranging from $100 to the grand prize of $1,500.

Please contact the Corunna Superintendent’s office at (989) 743-6338 for tickets soon, as tickets go quickly.

Pictured with Corunna Superintendent John Fattal (center) are Corunna Board of Education members Joe Crego (left) and Todd Janicek (right) receiving their tickets to sell.

