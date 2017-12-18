THE SHELDON FAMILY SINGERS performed in the historic Christ Evangelical German Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 8 as part of the annual “Christmas in the Village” festivities in McCurdy Park.

The church was built in 1888 and was moved to the park from Brady Township in 1991.

In the photo, the Sheldon Family Singers, a Christian group from Owosso, had invited children to the front of the church to perform with them. The singers/musicians entertained large crowds on both Friday and Saturday evening this year.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)