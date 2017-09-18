SHIAWASSEE HOPE presented the popular 6th Annual Chair Fair during the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 9. Visitors had the opportunity to vote for their favorite chair at just $1 per vote, and then the creative, colorful pieces were auctioned off at noon. All proceeds will go to Shiawassee Hope, Walls of Warmth (WOW) Shelter, and emergency housing.

Each chair was decorated in a different theme from Peter Pan to Dr. Seuss, and more.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)