Save the Date for the 11th annual Camel Cup to be held Saturday, March 11 at the new D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center “race track.” The event is hosted by the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club and the camel races monies help support American Red Cross services in the Shiawassee County area.

There are a few camel sponsorships still available. By sponsoring a camel, racers get their very own racing camel and priority dinner seating for eight. The event is limited to 24 camels, and sponsors are encouraged to reserve their camel now. Event sponsorships are also available at a variety of levels: Diamond Sponsor ($1,000), Crimson Sponsor ($500), Ruby Sponsor ($250), Track ($100) and Race ($50) sponsors. Interested sponsors may contact the Shiawassee Red Cross Service Center at (989) 743-6118 to reserve camels or other sponsorships.

“We’re so excited about our new race tracks and space at the D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center. Sponsors and guests can count on a spectacular event,” organizers say. A reverse and a can raffle will be on the agenda for opportunities to win items. “We’re changing up some awards to encourage a great night of friendly competition and good fun,” said Linda Perkin, President of the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club. Individual tickets are $25 per person, and reserved tables for eight will be available. Tickets are available at the Shiawassee Red Cross Service Center, the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis members, and at the door.

For more information or to make reservations for the 2017 Camel Cup, please contact the Shiawassee Service Center office at (989) 743-6118, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.