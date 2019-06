CORUNNA VFW Post 4005, will host its annual 4th of July bingo again this year in the pavilion at the Mitchell Fields Softball Complex, located at the end of Ferry Street in Corunna. Bingo will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. The event is being sponsored by the city of Corunna and is free to the public. Anyone with questions can call Post 4005 at (989) 743-5015.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)