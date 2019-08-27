James Matthew Stewart was the son of the Honorable Matthew J. Stewart, who presides over Michigan’s 35th Judicial Circuit Court from his courtroom on the third level of the Shiawassee County Courthouse in Corunna. James, who passed away in January 2019, graduated from Heritage High School with honors in 2016 before attending Western Michigan University, where he studied political science and psychology. James planned to attend law school upon his college graduation. James enjoyed hunting with his grandfather, skiing and archery. He also enjoyed sports, having competed in cross country and soccer. James was an honest, kind and caring young man.

To honor his memory, James’ family has organized an 18-hole, four-person golf scramble that will take place on Friday, Sept. 20 at Dutch Hollow Golf Club in Durand. Sign-in will begin at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The cost is $60 per person or $240 for a team of four. The event will include dinner and a silent auction immediately following.

Anyone interested in golfing or sponsoring a hole for $50 should contact Deana Finnegan at (989) 743-2373, Curt Zaleski at (989) 723-8166 or Barb Dawes at (810) 733-2050.

All proceeds from the golf outing will go to the Shiawassee County Bar Association, to be used at their discretion for their scholarship fund or other purposes deemed appropriate by the membership, including a donation to one of the county’s local specialty courts, such as the Shiawassee County Drug Court or Mental Health Court.