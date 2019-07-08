ANN LEE MERRILL of Linden was awarded the grand prize during the 22nd Annual Member Artists Show at the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) on Sunday, June 30. Merrill is shown by her watercolor “Back Porch.”

The multi-media show includes almost 100 artists and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 25. Watercolors, oils, pastels, mixed-media pieces, textiles, ceramics and photographs are just a few of the mediums explored in the new exhibit.

SAC is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., Owosso. It is free and open to the public on Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)