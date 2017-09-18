ANGEL’S HANDS OUTREACH, along with a number of local vendors, were on-hand at Owosso’s Bentley Park on Wednesday, Sept. 13, to offer a variety of services and products to community members in need. Angel’s Hands Outreach is under Christial Sierra’s guidance. The goal of Angel’s Hands Outreach is to coordinate participating nonprofit groups and area merchants for the betterment of the community.

A few of the groups represented at Bentley Park on Wednesday were the Disability Network, SafeCenter, Safe Link Phones, Vote Yes for Owosso, and Domino’s Pizza. Items offered to attendees were coats, shoes, clothing, blankets, and more. Various raffles were also held.

Sierra is shown (left) with Christina Coleman of Durand. Coleman had won a large sack of non-perishable groceries in one of the raffles. Three raffles for bags of groceries were planned for that afternoon.

Angel’s Hands Outreach is looking forward to having a permanent home in Westown soon.

The next event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 21 at Bentley Park on the corner of M-52 and Stewart streets. Halloween costumes and a number of fun activities for children are planned for that date.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)