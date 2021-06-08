at New Owosso Location

SOME ANGEL’S HANDS TEAM MEMBERS shown in the new Saginaw Street showroom include (from left) Kay Caringi, Rick Fox, Kathy Fox, Christial Sierra, Norma McNamara, Mary Gardner, Connie Crist and Harry Burdick.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

When Angel’s Hands founder and organizer Christial Sierra moved into the Westown Owosso location in 2017, she was looking for a permanent home for the charity organization that gives away clothing, shoes, food and household items to those in need – no questions asked. Angel’s Hands saw much success at the Westown location on Main Street, serving the nearby homeless population and any persons visiting. Sierra and her volunteers provided not only physical items like clothing and food, but would assist individuals in connecting them to local resources for help, including spiritual resources when needed.

After several years in Westown, it became apparent Angel’s Hands Outreach required more space. Sierra found herself praying about it often, seeking guidance and wanting to make the correct decision. An opportunity opened up on N. Saginaw Street in Owosso, which is just east of Rich Gas Station – and with some consideration, Sierra and her team, realized the potential and were able to negotiate with the landlord for the move.

Sierra expressed her enthusiasm for the new Saginaw Street location, sharing her gratitude for both community and church support. Angel’s Hands Outreach officially celebrated the move with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 25. Several church groups have come together to back Sierra including the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, Life in Christ Church, First Church of God and others. Some of the organizations and/or businesses that have pitched in include A-N-M Painting, Little Witches Chimney Sweep, Edward’s Sign and Screen Printing, Inc., Attorney Curt Zaleski, Jim Davis who donated a refrigerator, Bea’s Bakery, Domino’s Pizza of Owosso and others. Faith Church of Gaines purchased two stoves for the new kitchen area. Geronimo Lerma, director of Footprints of Michigan, donated shoe racks and will be an active partner organization going forward. Many community members have helped Sierra with her mission to help others in any variety of ways and she is thankful, recognizing it takes a team to tackle so much need in the area.

The new site includes 4,000 square feet of space with several large rooms that will be designated for different uses as various needs arise. The main showroom is spacious, allowing for more clothing racks to display items. There is a bathroom where homeless individuals can take showers or freshen up. Spring Vale Christian School students are converting another room, named in honor of recently deceased Rev. David Ross, into a coffee-style lounge. A roomy kitchen is in the works. Most significantly, there is space to grow, but also space to allow for conversational privacy or prayer.

Hours of operation have remained the same. Sierra has introduced a fundraiser allowing local businesses to sponsor a window. Blue Cross Complete of Michigan has already sponsored a window, as well as donating hand sanitizer, bandages and tissues. Upcoming outreach events are being planned for Bentley Park in Owosso and the Angel’s Hands team will be helping at the county fairgrounds this year. Volunteers and donations are needed. Call (517) 803-6745 for further information.